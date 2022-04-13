ST LUCIA: FUEL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

Source: Government of St. Lucia

The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The retail price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, April 11, 2022.

GASOLINE increased from $3.29 to $3.51 per litre or from $14.95 to $15.95 per gallon. Kerosene remains unchanged at $2.33 per litre or $10.57 per gallon. Diesel increased from $3.29 to $3.51 per litre or from $14.95 to $15.95 per gallon.

The 20 pound cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $35.46 to $39.81 per cylinder. The 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $39.01to $43.79 per cylinder. The 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $266.43 to $309.89 per cylinder.

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, May 2, 2022.