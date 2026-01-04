Statement by SKN Opposition Leader Mark Brantley on U.S.–Venezuela Developments

Leader of the Opposition of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Premier Mark A. G. Brantley

The region woke today with news that the United States of America had launched an attack inside Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Madura and his wife. At this point there is very little information available.



Consistent with my duties as Leader of the Opposition, I spoke this morning with Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew who now sits as Chairman of CARICOM to better understand the official position of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider CARICOM region. I was advised that CARICOM Heads had met and that CARICOM is actively engaged and monitoring the situation closely.



I have noted the brief statement attributed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that no further attacks on Venezuela are expected now that President Maduro is in custody.



Both Venezuela and the United States have been longstanding friends of St. Kitts and Nevis. I therefore remain hopeful that hostilities will cease immediately and that diplomacy will be given a chance to resolve outstanding issues in a peaceful manner.



As a Caribbean region we must remember the admonition of Holy Writ that blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. Let us then not be weary in well-doing for in due season we shall reap.



At this difficult period in our region, I pledge my support to the efforts of our Prime Minister and CARICOM as they fashion a peaceful solution to this problem.



God bless St. Kitts and Nevis.