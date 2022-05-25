Start managing your Business Profile on the Google Maps app

By: Tito Chapman

Manage your business profile on Google Maps.

Beginning July 2022, the Google My Business mobile app will no longer be available and the Google Maps app will be the best place for managing your Business on mobile.

You can also manage your business profile on Google Search. On the app, you’ll have access to all the same features, such as replying to reviews, editing your profile and responding to customer messages as you did before – now with the benefit of being able to reach customers where they already are.

Download the Google Maps app and sign in to your profile today.

