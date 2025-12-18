STAFF AND RESIDENTS RETURN TO UPGRADE NEW HORIZONS REHABILITATION CENTRE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 18, 2025 (SKNIS): Staff and residents of the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre are currently transitioning back to their original home in Harris’ Village, following an extensive renovation project that enhanced the safe, secure and supportive environment at the facility.



Senator, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State responsible for Social Development, said that the works are “near complete.” The information was shared during Day one (1) of the Budget Debate on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.



The scope of work included the renovation of the assessment centre building, replacement of all windows, installation of steel window grills and railings, upgrades to the electrical infrastructure, ceiling repair, construction of a new pump house, building a new walkway, repainting the facility and more.



The minister said that additional furniture is expected to be delivered shortly as the transition back to the centre continues.



Gratitude was expressed to the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, and the team at the Public Works Department for ensuring that the extensive renovation project was prioritised.



Minister Phillip also thanked the contractors from Constituencies Six and Seven “for being diligent” and working within “the timeline to make sure that we got all of the works done.”

-30-