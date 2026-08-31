St. Martin Delegation Visits Nevis to Explore Geothermal Energy Development

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (August 30, 2026)- Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, on Sunday, August 30, welcomed a delegation from St. Martin led by the Honourable Louis Mussington, President of the Territorial Council of Saint Martin, for a visit focused primarily on Nevis’ geothermal energy project.

Premier Brantley, Minister of Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) was accompanied by the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Works. President Mussington was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Charlise Mussington; Mr. Alex Richardson; and Madame Cyrielle Cuireassier, Commissioner of Saint-Martin to the OECS and Advisor on External Affairs.

During the visit, Premier Brantley and Minister Brand led the delegation on a tour of key sites, beginning with the Geothermal Site at Hamilton. Premier Brantley provided an overview of the project, including the progress made to date and the projected timeline as the NIA advances efforts to bring the island’s geothermal resource into energy production.

“We did exploration wells and now for the production we’re going to bore a much bigger well…They were able to test the flow, the temperature, and all of that, and Nevis we are told has, they claim, the seventh best geothermal resource in the world. We have the heat, the sites here are all very accessible, and these sites have all been mapped already. So, we’re going to start at N1 and then these other sites are there for potential development.”

Premier Brantley also informed the delegation that a driller has been contracted and that the drill rig has undergone inspection in Iceland, with plans underway to mobilize the equipment to Nevis.

“So if you come back in three months, we hope to see a lot of activity on this site. We’re mobilizing now, and based on what we’re hearing, we could see activity beginning within the next 60 days or so. That would be a huge milestone.”

The delegation reviewed an informational board detailing the geothermal project, with President Mussington asking several questions about the development. He expressed his admiration for the progress made by the NIA in advancing the island’s geothermal resource and registered St. Martin’s interest in accessing clean energy from Nevis.

As part of their visit, the St. Martin delegation also toured the Nevis Electricity Company Ltd. (NEVLEC) Power Plant at Prospect. Hazel Chiverton, Acting General Manager, and Generation Manager Jevon Eaton led the delegation through the plant, providing an overview of the generation sets and the company’s electricity generation operations.

The delegation was also treated to lunch at Drift Restaurant and visited the historic Bath Springs before departing Nevis for St. Kitts.

Reflecting on the visit, Premier Brantley said the presence of President Mussington and the St. Martin delegation underscores the growing regional interest in Nevis’ geothermal potential and the possibilities for regional energy cooperation.

“It is heartening to see that our neighbouring islands are looking to us ultimately to provide them with clean power, and we are resolute in our commitment to harnessing this geothermal energy for the benefit of the people pf Nevis, the people of St. Kitts, and the wider region.”

END

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