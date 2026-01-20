St. Kitts Welcomes Winair’s Inaugural Flight From Barbados

Basseterre, St. Kitts (20 January 2026) — St. Kitts has recorded continued growth in airlift with the successful arrival of Winair’s inaugural flight from Barbados (BGI) on Thursday, 15 January 2026, highlighting the launch of a new route for the regional carrier and strengthening connectivity between the destination and the southern Caribbean.



The inaugural flight was celebrated at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport with a ceremonial water salute, cultural performance by masquerades, and the participation of tourism industry partners.



The new three-times-weekly service is expected to play a critical role in enhancing access to St. Kitts from the southern Caribbean, supporting increased visitor arrivals, regional business travel, and intra-Caribbean connectivity. The route aligns with the Tourism Authority’s strategic plan to strengthen regional travel, with particular focus on reintroducing the destination to the southern Caribbean.



The Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, welcomed the new service by reinforcing its importance to the destination’s continued growth:



“The launch of Winair’s new route represents a significant step forward in our efforts to improve regional connectivity and make travel to St. Kitts more seamless for our Caribbean neighbours,” said Minister Henderson. “Strengthening air access from the southern Caribbean is a strategic priority for us, and this new service supports tourism growth, business development, and deeper regional integration.”



Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair, emphasized the importance of increasing airlift across the region:



“The new SKB–BGI service is an important step in expanding reliable and punctual connectivity across the Eastern Caribbean. We’re pleased to strengthen St. Kitts’ links to Barbados with three weekly flights.”



Winair’s expansion into this route further reinforces St. Kitts’s status as a premier destination for leisure and business travelers alike.







