PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW ATTENDS WORLD GOVERNMENTS SUMMIT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 02, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will be attending the World Governments Summit 2026, being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 03–05, 2026.



The World Governments Summit is convened by the World Governments Summit Organisation, a global, neutral, non-profit body dedicated to shaping the future of governance. Through high-level events, strategic dialogues, and cross-sector engagement, the organisation focuses on advancing a new era of governance, one that leverages innovation and technology to address shared global challenges. Since its inception, the Summit has established a dynamic model for international collaboration aimed at empowering the next generation of governments.



Prime Minister Drew is accompanied by Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, spouse of the Prime Minister; Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; and Sherema Matthew, Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.



The World Governments Summit brings together heads of government, senior public officials, international organisations, global thought leaders, and private sector investors to exchange ideas, share best practices, and inspire forward-looking public policy. The Summit community is built on collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to driving meaningful global impact. Several regional and international leaders are also expected to participate.



Prime Minister Drew’s participation underscores Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to engaging in global dialogue on governance, innovation, and sustainable development, while strengthening international partnerships that support national and regional priorities.



The official travel to the World Governments Summit, including accommodation, is fully funded by the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

-30-