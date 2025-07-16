Seven Nevisian Students Recognized for Academic Growth with 2025 Nev-D.C. Naomi Daniel-Browne Award

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 16, 2025)– Seven primary school students from across Nevis have been honoured with the prestigious the Nevisian Association of Washington D.C. (Nev-D.C.) Naomi Daniel-Browne Award for 2025, in recognition of their academic improvement and achievement.

This year’s recipients are:

Juliana Freeman – Joycelyn Liburd Primary

Teadrian Tross – Elizabeth Pemberton Primary

Savaun Johnson – Ivor Walters Primary

Jahdeil Whyte – Charlestown Primary

Tyquon Connor – St. Thomas Primary

Sheronique Foster – Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary

Kyemora Phillip – St. James Primary

The presentation ceremony was held on July 16 at the Department of Education, chaired by Mrs. July Pemberton, coordinator at the Department.

Mrs. Pemberton explained the significance of the annual award, which is made possible through the Nev-D.C. in memory of the late Naomi Daniel-Browne.

“Unfortunately, Mrs. Daniel-Browne passed away a few years ago, so to continue her legacy, as she was also part of the Nevis Association of Washington, D.C., they have continued to show her love and appreciation. What they have been doing for a number of years is awarding the most improved grade five student in all of the public primary schools, but for Joycelyn Liburd Primary School the award is given to the top grade six student,” said Mrs. Pemberton.

“The students will be receiving a nice certificate and a monetary donation. The money is to be used to help to purchase something for school.”

Mrs. Naomi Daniel-Browne, originally from Gingerland, was a passionate educator who taught for many years at the former Gingerland Primary School, now Joycelyn Liburd Primary. She later migrated to the United States where she continued her dedication to teaching.

Members of Mrs. Daniel-Browne’s family were present for the occasion- her sister Ms. Jasmine Daniel and niece Ms. Uta Taylor. Ms. Daniel delivered brief remarks on behalf of the family.

“The Daniel family wishes to thank Nev-D.C. for acknowledging and awarding the excellence of students on Naomi’s behalf. Naomi was an inspiring and impactful teacher here in Nevis and also in the United States. She worked individually and holistically with students to help them strive to achieve their highest potential as she believed education is essential for a life without limits.”

Jamir Claxton, Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, expressed appreciation to Nev-D.C. for its continued investment in education and congratulated the awardees. He commended the organisation for its longstanding contribution to Nevis through this initiative and described the scholarship as a meaningful tribute to Naomi Daniel-Browne’s legacy.

He also encouraged the students to live up to the honour they received, urging them to continue striving for excellence, be model citizens, and make their families and schools proud.

END

Photo caption: Recipients of the Nevisian Association of Washington D.C. Naomi DanielBrowne Award for 2025 (l-r) Teadrian Tross, Savaun Johnson, Kyemora Phillip, Jahdeil Whyte, Tyquon Connor, Sheronique Foster, and Juliana Freeman

Photo caption: (l-r) Jamir Claxton, Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education; Ms. Jasmine Daniel, and Ms Uta Taylor, sister and niece (respectively) of the late educator at the presentation ceremony for the Nevisian Association of Washington D.C. Naomi Daniel-Browne Award in Nevis on July 16, 2025

