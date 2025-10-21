St. Kitts’ Venetta Zakers Secured First Runner-Up in CIBC Caribbean Regional Unsung Heroes Competition

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – October 21, 2025 – CIBC Caribbean St. Kitts’ local Unsung Hero winner, Ms. Venetta Zakers, was announced to have achieved the prestigious position of First Runner-Up in the highly competitive 2025 CIBC Caribbean Regional Unsung Heroes competition. Her achievement highlighted the powerful impact of local philanthropy and community service originating from St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ms. Zakers, recognized for her work with her non-profit organization Zakers Affinity Causes (ZAC), secured the second-place regional honor from a field of nominees across ten territories where CIBC Caribbean operates.

ZAC’s mission is dedicated to providing skills and support to vulnerable groups, particularly through its “Entrepreneurship Behind Bars” (EBB) program, which works with at-risk youth and incarcerated women.

“Venetta Zakers’ regional success is a moment of immense pride for St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Ms. Eberna Whyte, CIBC Country Head. “Her dedication to uplifting individuals through ZAC and her innovative EBB program embodies the true spirit of the Unsung Heroes initiative. We are thrilled that her selfless work has received this high level of regional recognition, inspiring us all to deepen our community commitment.”

The overall 2025 CIBC Caribbean Regional Unsung Hero was awarded to Mrs. Lucinda Smith of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, who volunteers to provide lunch to families in need and supports persons facing serious illness. Third place was awarded to Joshuanette Francis of Antigua and Barbuda, founder of Good Humans 268 Inc., focusing on disability awareness, climate justice, and youth empowerment.

The top regional winners were recently presented with their awards at a ceremony in Barbados.

