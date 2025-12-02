The Breakthrough That Elevated Us

By: UAN

Today marks the final day of the UAN Global Summit in St. Kitts & Nevis–a sacred close to a journey filled with transformation. Over the past 30 days, participants and delegates from around the world experienced profound breakthroughs through daily yoga, pujas, satsangs, and ancestral ceremonies. Each moment was a step toward remembering who we are- and what we stand to protect.

The six pillars that guided each day of the summit are;

– SOVEREIGNTY

– EDUCATION

– ENVIRONMENT

– HEALTH,

– ECONOMY

– ARTS

The summit offered a blueprint for living with integrity, purpose and unity.

FROM SUMMIT TO FUTURE

The energy of this gathering doesn’t end today–it flows into action: Reviving food systems, reclaiming governance, mentoring youth, and restoring balance. What we practiced becomes what we carry home-a modelfor global civilization rooted in ancient wisdom and lived with modern responsibility.

