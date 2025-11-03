St. Kitts to Host 2026 ASTA Caribbean Showcase

Basseterre, St. Kitts (27 October 2025) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is delighted to announce that the island will be the official host destination of the fifth American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Caribbean Showcase, scheduled for August 23-27, 2026.

This exciting news follows the Authority’s recent participation in the 2025 Caribbean Showcase in Jamaica. Team members engaged global travel professionals, further strengthening and elevating the island’s position as a premier Caribbean destination.

Hosting the 2026 Caribbean Showcase highlights St. Kitts’ growing appeal to the travel industry and visitors alike. Attendees will experience the island’s authentic charm, stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant excursions, providing them with a firsthand connection to the destination that will inspire future travel bookings.

Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, expressed her excitement and gratitude for this prestigious opportunity:

“St. Kitts being selected as the host country for the 2026 ASTA Caribbean Showcase is a testament to the significant strides that the island has made in increasing its brand visibility,” said CEO Fontenelle. “Travel agents play a critical role in driving visitation, which is integral to our marketing strategy.”

Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, added:

“In St. Kitts, we prioritize the art of personal connections with our travel agents,” said Minister Henderson, “ASTA’s travel agents will benefit tremendously through fostering deeper connections with the island, which ensures that when they sell the destination to their clients, it is executed meaningfully.”

“The Caribbean Showcase is a cornerstone of ASTA’s commitment to building meaningful, mutually beneficial partnerships between advisors and the destinations they sell,” said Zane Kerby, President and CEO of ASTA. “We’re thrilled to bring this program to St. Kitts in 2026, where advisors will gain firsthand knowledge and inspiration to better serve their clients while supporting the region’s sustainable growth.”

With its continued efforts and strategic partnerships, St. Kitts remains a destination that consistently punches above its weight in the competitive Caribbean tourism landscape.

