St. Kitts Receives Double Honors at Caribbean Journal’s 2026 Caribbean Travel Awards

Basseterre, St. Kitts (23 January 2026) — St. Kitts has solidified its position as a premier global leader in tourism, securing two honours at the 2026 Caribbean Travel Awards by Caribbean Journal. The island has been named Sustainable Destination of the Year, while the Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, has been honored as Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year.







The recognition as Sustainable Destination of the Year comes at a pivotal moment as St. Kitts redefines the travel experience through a “high-value, low-impact” lens. This award celebrates the destination’s successful efforts to integrate luxury and leisure with deep environmental responsibility. Central to this success is the rise of eco-conscious properties like Sunset Reef St. Kitts, an award-winning boutique resort that utilizes cutting-edge geothermal technology and hydrogen filtration to operate with a minimal carbon footprint. By championing such developments, St. Kitts has proven that the future of Caribbean hospitality lies in a harmonious balance between modern comfort and the preservation of its lush landscapes.







The destination’s commitment to sustainability is further bolstered by its world-class hospitality partners who have embraced rigorous international standards. The St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino continues to lead by example, having achieved the prestigious Gold-level Certification under the Green Lodging/Green Hospitality Program by Audubon International. This milestone recognizes the resort’s exemplary environmental stewardship, from its massive seawater desalination plant to its advanced wastewater recycling systems. Similarly, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour has distinguished itself by earning the Green Key certificate, a global testament to its excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations.







Beyond infrastructure, the award recognizes St. Kitts’ holistic approach to sustainability, which focuses on protecting the destination’s unique assets for future generations. From the preservation of its expanding central rainforest to the promotion of farm-to-table culinary experiences that support local growers, St. Kitts is setting a regional benchmark.

The individual honour for CEO Kelly Fontenelle as Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year marks a milestone for the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Since taking the helm, Fontenelle has been the driving force behind the destination’s increased global visibility and strategic growth. Her leadership has been characterized by a data-driven approach to marketing and a commitment to strengthening partnerships with airlines and international travel trade partners.



Reflecting on the double win, Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, expressed that these accolades are the result of a collective national effort:





“I am deeply humbled and honoured to be named Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year. However, this recognition is not a personal achievement; it is a reflection of the tireless dedication, passion, and synergy of the entire team at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, our visionary Board of Directors, and the Ministry of Tourism. This award belongs to every staff member and partner who works behind the scenes to make our destination shine.”



As St. Kitts continues to expand its reach in its source markets, these awards from Caribbean Journal provide a global seal of approval for the destination’s strategic direction and leadership.



####