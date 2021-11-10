St. Kitts Ranks As Top Action-Packed Caribbean Islands by National Geographic UK

BASSETERRE (9th November, 2021): St. Kitts is honored to announce the island’s inclusion in the National Geographic UK travel article “11 action-packed Caribbean islands – and how to pick the right one for you”. Ranked among the top three islands, St. Kitts’ culture and scenery are highlighted when described as the top destination for travelers who are history-lovers and adventure seekers.

St. Kitts’ history as the “mother colony” of the West Indies allows travelers to learn the story of the island dating back to the 1620s. Among the notable locations outlined to visit on the island is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. The centuries-old citadel made the top of the list due to the historical and cultural significance as well as the breathtaking, panoramic views from the site. The island’s capital Basseterre along with the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, which weaves a fascinating route past some of the island’s most historic sights, are also listed as two must-sees while visiting the destination.

The Rainforest and Mount Liamuiga, one of the tallest peaks in the Caribbean, are mentioned as the perfect hiking spots for adventure travelers. Out of dozens of Caribbean islands, St. Kitts proudly offers both adventure and history to travelers who are looking to awake their sense of wander with an authentic and unforgettable vacation experience.



Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

