ST KITTS QUARTET SELECTED FOR CWI HIGH-PERFORMANCE CAMP

By: Tito Chapman

Aaliyah Weekes, Zara Skerritt, CQuinya Dasent and Leanga Warner are among 22 of the Caribbean’s leading young female cricketers selected for a two-week CWI High-Performance Camp in Antigua.

The Kittitian quartet are the only Leeward Islands players chosen among the twenty-two players.

The camp, which runs from August 17 to 29, forms part of Cricket West Indies’ preparations for the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.



The players were selected following the Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship and will undergo technical, tactical, physical and mental development under CWI’s High-Performance coaching staff.

On the field, the players will work with several members of CWI’s High-Performance coaching staff, led by Senior Women’s Assistant Coach Ryan Austin, alongside Shane Dowrich, who has been part of the West Indies Women’s recent assignments, including the ICC T20 World Cup in England and Wales, and West Indies Academy Head Coach Ramesh Subasinghe.

Under-19 Women Training Camp Participants;



1 Eboni Brathwaite (Barbados)

2 Davehjah Brown (Jamaica)

3 Zaniyah Bruce (Barbados)

4 CQuinya Dasent (Leeward Islands)

5 Jessica Davis (Trinidad and Tobago)

6 Kaela George (Windward Islands)

7 Brianna Harricharan (Trinidad and Tobago)

8 Sabriel Headley (Barbados)

9 Allia Henry (Guyana)

10 Theanny Herbert Mayers (Barbados)

11 Jadaeya Holder (Barbados)

12 Shriya Jairam (Trinidad and Tobago)

13 Danielle Manns (Guyana)

14 Jannah Mohammed (Trinidad and Tobago)

15 Brianna Plummer (Jamaica)

16 Sian Ramnarine (Trinidad and Tobago)

17 Samara Ramnath (Trinidad and Tobago)

18 Zara Skerritt (Leeward Islands)

19 Amrita Ramtahal (Trinidad and Tobago)

20 Jaeda Tyrell (Windward Islands)

21 Leanga Warner (Leeward Islands)

22 Aaliyah Weekes (Leeward Islands)

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