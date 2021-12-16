St. Kitts’ Ports to See Busiest Week Since 2020

The week of December 12 will be the busiest for cruise arrivals since the start of the pandemic, with 21 ships docking on St. Kitts’ ports.

BASSETERRE (16th December, 2021): This week will be the busiest day for cruise travel to St. Kitts since the island reopened its borders to international visitors. Across the island’s four ports – Port Zante, Basseterre Harbour, Deep Water Harbour and South Friar’s Bay – 21 cruise ships will arrive throughout the week. Among the ships arriving include the Enchanted Princess, Seabourn Ovation, Viking Sea, Allure of the Seas, and the third visit of Explorer of the Seas. Thursday marks the first day with five ships in port.



“This week comes as an optimistic sign that the cruising industry is making an unstoppable comeback in St. Kitts. We see the number of ship arrivals growing weekly,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “Our commitment to safety paired with our exceptional tours and on-island experiences are driving high demand for the destination on cruise itineraries, and we expect this to continue well into 2022.”



This record number of ship arrivals comes in conjunction with changes to the destination’s arrival requirements. As of December 11, Port Zante is completely free-flow, enabling cruise passengers to seamlessly integrate into the Federation and providing nationals and residents with access to the port. Travel Approved tours, attractions, restaurants and bars are now open to all fully vaccinated travelers, nationals and residents.



“This busy cruise week shows that demand for our destination continues to grow,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The reduced travel restrictions make it easier for cruise and international air travelers to engage their senses and seamlessly immerse themselves in our quintessential Caribbean escape.”



After pausing cruise travel when borders closed in March 2020, St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed back its first ships last July. Since then, the twin-island federation has hosted a steady increase in ship arrivals and has allowed for passengers to explore the destination via “Travel Approved” tours and attraction sites.



Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.



