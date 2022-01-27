St. Kitts Nominated by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Basseterre (26th January, 2022): The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is calling on citizens, residents and those who love the destination to Vote FOR St. Kitts, which has been nominated in three categories in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards: Best Caribbean Attraction, Best Caribbean Beach Bar and Best Caribbean Rum Distillery.



Participants are allowed to cast one vote daily until Monday 14th February, 2022 for the following nominations:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park – Best Caribbean Attraction

Best Caribbean Attraction Brinley Gold Shipwreck – Best Caribbean Rum Distillery

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery Reggae Beach Bar & Grill – Best Caribbean Beach Bar

Best Caribbean Beach Bar Romney Manor – Best Caribbean Attraction

“Our stakeholders have been recognized internationally by travel experts and this is a tremendous achievement for the industry and the entire destination on a whole,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “This is proof that St. Kitts continues to offer unique and authentic Caribbean experiences. I would personally like to thank our stakeholders for their hard work and for creating businesses and attractions that exceed visitors’ expectations.”



USA TODAY 10 Best provides original, unbiased and experiential content. 10Best Travel Guides feature the best places to eat, things to see and do, and places to stay for top destinations around the world. No business ever pays to be listed. At the heart of these Travel Guides is a team of tourism experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are experts in their fields.

Stakeholders are encouraged to vote for the below entities by clicking on the perspective images or the links that are directly under each photo.

To Vote for Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park Click Here: https://bit.ly/3rQE3qc

To Vote for Brinley Gold Shipwreck Click Here: https://bit.ly/33Qi4Yn

To Vote for Reggae Beach Bar Click Here: https://bit.ly/33Nvqo8

To Vote for Romey Manor Click Here: https://bit.ly/3rQE3qc