DR SHANEDELLE NORFORD TO LEAD ROMNEY AUTOPSY AS MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY ADVANCES LOCAL FORENSIC CAPABILITY

The Ministry of National Security has confirmed that internationally recognised Forensic Pathologist Dr Shanedelle Norford-Harry, a native of St. Kitts and Nevis will take the lead onthe autopsy in the case of the late fifteen (15)-year-old Janelika Romney.

Dr Norford-Harry is triple-board certified by the American Board of Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology, and Forensic Pathology. She holds advanced certifications in medicolegal death investigation, forensic photography, and courtroom testimony. With a Master’s degreein Criminal Justice and a medical degree from Boston University, she has conductedthousands of autopsies, served as an associate medical examiner in multiple United States jurisdictions, and delivered expert testimony in high-profile legal proceedings.

Dr Norford will work in close coordination with national security personnel and relevant authorities as part of a wider thrust to modernise forensic protocols and uphold the integrity of justice in the Federation. Her deployment represents a strategic decision by both the Ministries of National Security and Health to strengthen local forensic resources and reduce reliance on external personnel for sensitive death investigations.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to engage international support when necessary, but remains focused on strengthening national expertise and building trust in the justice system through transparent, high-quality forensic investigations.

