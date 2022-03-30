BASSETERRE (29th March, 2022): Effective Friday, April 1, 2022, all international visitors arriving by Air may show proof of either a negative COVID-19 antigen test or a negative RT-PCR test to enter the Federation. Antigen tests must be taken within the 24 hours prior to arrival; RT-PCR tests must be taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival. This is a revision of the previous requirement, which only allowed for RT-PCR tests.



“The Federation is primed to continue welcoming visitors through the spring and summer months. We are fully open for visitors, and we are pleased to share revised entry protocols that make air travel to the destination easier for our international guests,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “We are confident that these amended entry requirements will aid in the rebound of our air arrivals, and the ongoing recovery of our tourism industry and related economies.”



“Spring and summer are ideal times to experience our destination and easing our entry processes means more seamless arrivals for our guests,” added Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “We look forward to travellers immersing themselves in our quintessential Caribbean experiences this season, whether they’re seeking a relaxing escape, the adrenaline of the outdoors, exceptional cuisine, live music, or a destination rich in history.”

Only fully vaccinated visitors may visit St. Kitts and Nevis. Exceptions are in place for children under 18 as well as citizens, residents and returning nationals of the Federation. Children ages 11 and under who are accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians take the vaccination status of their parents. Unvaccinated children ages 12-17 must test upon arrival and vacation in place with all family members while awaiting test results.

For all the Travel Protocols and Requirements remaining in place for the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, including the submission of negative test results, please visit https://www.stkittstourism.kn/travel-requirements.

Below are the travel requirements for fully vaccinated visitors as of April 1, 2022:

All visitors 18 and older must be fully vaccinated. A visitor is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac), or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). Mixing of approved vaccines for St. Kitts and Nevis is accepted. Unvaccinated children ages 12-17 will need to take a COVID-19 test (paid for by visitor) upon arrival; the entire family will need to vacation in place until receipt of negative COVID-19 test. Children ages 11 and under take the vaccination status of their parents.



Submit negative COVID-19 test results; visitors may choose between: RT-PCR negative test results from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEO 17025 standard, taken 72 hours prior to travel Negative antigen test results from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEO 17025 standard, taken 24 hours prior to travel. Travelers should note that no self-samples or home test will be considered valid.



Fill out the embarkation form and all other supporting documentation.



Fully vaccinated visitors will be required to submit a copy of their official vaccination record card including dates when doses were administered.



All incoming visitors must have a hard copy of their negative RT-PCR or antigen test results, and vaccination record card.



Forms must be submitted no later than 24 hours prior to travel: visit here to access form, upload test results and vaccination record card.



Health Screening Questions: If the visitor’s application has not been flagged by Health Officials, visitors will be automatically processed and directed to Immigration. In the event a visitor’s application is flagged, they will undergo health screening questions and if they exhibit any covid symptoms, the visitor will be required to take a COVID-19 test on site at the visitor’s expense.



Antigen tests are available for outbound air visitors whose countries of origin accept approved rapid testing upon return from international destinations. RT-PCR testing is also available. The Federation has removed the exit testing requirement for visitors whose countries of origin do not require return testing.

#

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.