St Kitts Nevis To Host ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Matches In 2022

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis is one of four venues selected to host matches for the 14th edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

As per the ICC, 16 teams will compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 05, 2022, across the four host countries. Matches will also be hosted by Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

St. Kitts and Nevis will host practice matches and group matches from January 03 to 23, 2022.

Minister with responsibility for Sports, the Honourable Jonel Powell, shared the news with the nation on Wednesday (December 01, 2021) while making a statement during the hosting of Parliament. He revealed that local matches will be spread throughout the country, thus grounds in Basseterre, Conaree, Cayon, Molineux and St. Paul’s will be utilized.

Mr. Speaker, this initiative is a testament to the continued investment that this government makes in our sporting infrastructure so as to develop our youth and our athletes. Hon. J. Powell

The decentralizing of the cricket matches from the premier Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre provides further opportunities for young aspiring local players to witness cricket at a higher level. It will also generate additional economic activity for the various communities.

Powell further stated:

We would have seen the tremendous economic success brought about by the CPL (Caribbean Premier League Twenty20) games which were hosted here in August and September and we anticipate the same type of activity [and] economic impact through contracts awarded to locals.

Powell added that 270 persons from the ICC shall be on island for approximately one month.