Antigua Welcomes Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight
Antigua welcomed Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight as it landed at the V.C. Bird International Airport.
Frontier, an ultra-low cost carrier arrived with 97 passengers. The inaugural flight originated from Orlando.
A Water canon salute was given to the Frontier airlines. The airline’s co-pilot Aron Simon hails from Antigua and Barbuda.
One of the flight attendants is also Antiguan and Barbudan.
Frontier Airlines will fly to the V.C. Bird International Airport every Saturday.