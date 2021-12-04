Antigua Welcomes Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight

Antigua welcomed Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight as it landed at the V.C. Bird International Airport.

Frontier, an ultra-low cost carrier arrived with 97 passengers. The inaugural flight originated from Orlando.

A Water canon salute was given to the Frontier airlines. The airline’s co-pilot Aron Simon hails from Antigua and Barbuda.

One of the flight attendants is also Antiguan and Barbudan.

Frontier Airlines will fly to the V.C. Bird International Airport every Saturday.