Antigua Welcomes Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight

Antigua welcomed Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight as it landed at the V.C. Bird International Airport.

Frontier, an ultra-low cost carrier arrived with 97 passengers. The inaugural flight originated from Orlando.

A Water canon salute was given to the Frontier airlines. The airline’s co-pilot Aron Simon hails from Antigua and Barbuda.

One of the flight attendants is also Antiguan and Barbudan.

Frontier Airlines will fly to the V.C. Bird International Airport every Saturday.

Share
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy