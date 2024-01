Sugar Mas 52: Ultra Carnival Wins Mas Band of the Year

Ultra Carnival won the Mas Band of the Year for the sixth consecutive time.

Chair of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley, announced the Grand Carnival Parade results shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Last Lap Day, Tuesday, January 02, 2024.

The results are as follows:

Mas Band of The Year – Ultra Carnival – 669 points

1st Runner Up – Luxe Carnival – 620 points

2nd Runner Up – Novali Carnival – 614 points

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬

Zus Carnival – 646 Points

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬

Ultra Carnival – 636 Points

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫

Luxe Carnival Mysteria – 39 Points

𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥

Ultra Carnival – 99 Points

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 (𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞, 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬)