St Kitts Nevis honours its 25 ‘Most Remarkable Teens’ for 2021
By: Staff Writer
At a special sitting of the National Assembly held at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre on Thursday 25 November, 25 inductees were welcomed to 11th Annual 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award Programme.
The teens were honoured in several categories such as: Excelling through Challenges, Leadership & Volunteerism; Entrepreneurship, Sports, Spirit of Hope and more.
Minister with responsibility for Youth Empowerment, Jonel Powell in his brief remarks congratulated the teens and outlined why they were chosen.
The young people are powerful leaders of change. They care deeply about our country, understand the issues we are facing, and know that we have to and can do much better. They serve their communities actively, participate in civic life and advocate for a fairer, more diverse and inclusive St. Kitts and Nevis.
The 25 Remarkable Teens that were honoured are:
Jeymi Peets
Category – Most Promising
Hadassah Cuffy
Category: Academics
Aldrunelle Thomas
Category: Courage to Overcome
Zariah Walters
Category: Spirit of Hope
Nylah Richards
Category: Most Promising
Khaliyanni Newman
Category: Courage to Overcome
Sharmarley Newton
Category: Entrepreneurship
Gemarr Gumbs
Category: Spirit of Hope
Rafique Morson
Category: Scholar Athlete
Cecil Angel
Category: Sports Basketball
Jadell Prentice
Category: Entrepreneurship
Mia Alexander
Category: Beacon of Hope
Bryanna Edwards
Category: Commitment to Positivity
Lanae Stephenson
Category: Spiritual Commitment
Tyrique Jeffers
Category: Most Promising
Shervin King
Category: Sports-Football
Tyger Browne
Category: Sports Cricket
Tejaunique Davis
Category: Dance
Safiya Matthew
Category: Dance
Jonathon Archibald
Category: Spirit of Hope
David Walters
Category: Courage to Overcome
Cassandra Simmonds
Category: Excelling through Challenges
Anissa Marsham
Category: Leadership and Volunteerism
LaShayna Hensley
Category: Entrepreneurship
Zareef Dias
Category: Most Promising
The profiles of the 2021 inductees may be read on the St. Kitts Youth Department Facebook handle.
The programme identifies youth who navigate youth and gain experiences and competencies to become aware, compassionate, and successful adults.