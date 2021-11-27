St Kitts Nevis honours its 25 ‘Most Remarkable Teens’ for 2021

By: Staff Writer

At a special sitting of the National Assembly held at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre on Thursday 25 November, 25 inductees were welcomed to 11th Annual 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award Programme.

The teens were honoured in several categories such as: Excelling through Challenges, Leadership & Volunteerism; Entrepreneurship, Sports, Spirit of Hope and more.

Minister with responsibility for Youth Empowerment, Jonel Powell in his brief remarks congratulated the teens and outlined why they were chosen.

The young people are powerful leaders of change. They care deeply about our country, understand the issues we are facing, and know that we have to and can do much better. They serve their communities actively, participate in civic life and advocate for a fairer, more diverse and inclusive St. Kitts and Nevis.

The 25 Remarkable Teens that were honoured are:

Jeymi Peets

Category – Most Promising

Hadassah Cuffy

Category: Academics

Aldrunelle Thomas

Category: Courage to Overcome

Zariah Walters

Category: Spirit of Hope

Nylah Richards

Category: Most Promising

Khaliyanni Newman

Category: Courage to Overcome

Sharmarley Newton

Category: Entrepreneurship

Gemarr Gumbs

Category: Spirit of Hope

Rafique Morson

Category: Scholar Athlete

Cecil Angel

Category: Sports Basketball

Jadell Prentice

Category: Entrepreneurship

Mia Alexander

Category: Beacon of Hope

Bryanna Edwards

Category: Commitment to Positivity

Lanae Stephenson

Category: Spiritual Commitment

Tyrique Jeffers

Category: Most Promising

Shervin King

Category: Sports-Football

Tyger Browne

Category: Sports Cricket

Tejaunique Davis

Category: Dance

Safiya Matthew

Category: Dance

Jonathon Archibald

Category: Spirit of Hope

David Walters

Category: Courage to Overcome

Cassandra Simmonds

Category: Excelling through Challenges

Anissa Marsham

Category: Leadership and Volunteerism

LaShayna Hensley

Category: Entrepreneurship

Zareef Dias

Category: Most Promising

The profiles of the 2021 inductees may be read on the St. Kitts Youth Department Facebook handle.

The programme identifies youth who navigate youth and gain experiences and competencies to become aware, compassionate, and successful adults.