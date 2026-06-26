ST. KITTS & NEVIS ART PIECES AND LITERATURE SHOWCASED IN MASQUERADE TRADITIONS EXHIBTION

(Dept. of Cultural Heritage, St. Kitts, June 24, 2026): Mocko Jumbies, the Police character in the Bull Play and a Masquerade scene made entirely of textile (cloth) were among the cultural performances frozen in time in unique art and in print at the Masquerade Traditions Art Exhibition currently running at the Shadwell Greathouse.

The Exhibit was launched with a classy and cosy Opening Reception on June 22 with a convergence of artists, volunteers, members of the public, stakeholders and coordinators. It will run until Saturday, June 27 at the Shadwell Greathouse between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm daily.

During Brief Remarks Coordinator Dr. Sarah Owen informed that after concluding discussions with HeritEdge Connections, a Barbados-based, Caribbean focused non-profit organization promoting access to tangible and intangible cultural heritage, the Exhibition was pulled together in short order. She made special mention of her assistant Mrs. Lori-Ann Peart-Phillip and volunteer Mr. Fidel O’Flaherty who addressed much of the logistics. Ms. Sabrina Warner was also acknowledged for using her visual arts training and event experience to design the layout of the Exhibition. The Department of Cultural Heritage was also recognized as a partner in the initiative.

On the grounds of the plantocracy relic that has been transformed into a “Home for the Arts”, Director of Culture Pierre Liburd took the opportunity to note the importance of preserving the Federation’s Masquerade Traditions (Folklore). All artists who displayed their craft were applauded for rapidly coming together to produce the splendid display that would be exhibited for a week and then safeguarded for posterity in the Department of Cultural Heritage’s Archives and contribute towards the Federation’s representation on the Digital Library of the Caribbean on the website https://dloc.com .

Taking the floor, Mr. O’Flaherty took the opportunity to encourage attendees to sign a petition to the Government, requesting that two former enslaved nationals be granted the status of National Heros of St. Kitts and Nevis, specifically Marcus of the Woods and Betto Douglas. Throughout the period of the Exhibition, visitors as well are encouraged to sign the petition. He mentioned that unlike several other islands St. Kitts and Nevis was yet to add a former enslaved individual to its academy of National Heros.

The public as well were invited to bring their artwork and articles pertaining to the Folklore of the Federation during the Exhibition’s opening hours to have them scanned and returned for Cultural Heritage’s Archives and to add to the Digital Library of the Caribbean.

Details pertaining to the petition can be obtained from Bougainvillea Books and Gifts at (869)664-2224

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