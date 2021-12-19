ST KITTS MUSIC FESTIVAL TO RETURN IN JUNE 2022

By: Staff Writer

The St Kitts Music Festival, which had grown into one of the region’s most sought after music events before the pandemic, is returning in 2022.

This year’s event will staged at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium from June 24-25, according to Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant.

The event was scaled down to two days as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Grant, best practices based on the successful health and safety protocols developed for local mass events such as the 2021 Caribbean Premier League and Sugar Mas 50 will be implemented to keep patrons safe.

“To survive, we must adapt and evolve as we learn to live with the virus,” Minister Grant said. “And so, over the next few months, we will fine-tune bold, innovative, efficient frameworks for hosting a safe, enjoyable and memorable event.”

The list of performers will be published early in 2022.

The festival, which will be holding its 24th edition next year, has hosted music legends from Lionel Richie to Beenieman to Kassav, among others.