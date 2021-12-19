SIX KILLED IN BERBICE SMASH-UP

SIX PERSONS are now dead following an early accident at Ross Village, West Coast Berbice on December 18, 2021.

The three-vehicle crash involved a Nissan X-Trail, a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota 192.

Due to the impact of the crash, one of the vehicles reportedly burst into flames. According to reports, two others appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle and onto the road surface.

The police in a statement on Saturday provided the names and address of five of the victims as follows:

Confirmed dead are six persons in a three-vehicle accident on Ross Public Road, WCB.

Joel Jacob’s 29 of Sophia. Jamal Lynch 22 of 26 Hopetown WCB. Linden MacFarlane 23 of Bel Air WCB. They were traveling in motor PNN 3526. Jason Saul 20 of Bel Air WCB Keanna Dow of Belladrum, WCB

The sixth person has been identified as Gary Blair, an electrician and driver.