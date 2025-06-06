St. Kitts Hosts Sugar Mas 2025 Media Launch During CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York City

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 06, 2025) — The most significant cultural event in St. Kitts and Nevis reached new international heights last night with the highly anticipated media launch of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival, known locally as Sugar Mas, in New York City on June 4th, 2025 at Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine. This vibrant event marked a monumental moment in St. Kitts’ ongoing efforts to expand its cultural footprint globally, further cementing the destination’s presence at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week.

The media launch was a collaborative venture between the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee. It was an overwhelming success, drawing influential travel writers, travel agents, and social media influencers, all eager to experience the magic of St. Kitts and Nevis’ iconic festival. The event provided a firsthand look into the rich culture of the islands, offering guests a taste of the festive energy that makes Sugar Mas one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated celebrations.

Guests were treated to an immersive cultural experience, with the mesmerizing performances of masqueraders in traditional carnival attire, the intoxicating rhythms of Caribbean music, and the irresistible flavors of Caribbean-infused culinary delights. Attendees also enjoyed signature cocktails and had the unique opportunity to explore St. Kitts through a captivating display of the island’s vibrant history and culture. The evening culminated with an exclusive first look at the Sugar Mas Calendar of Events, giving attendees a preview of the spectacular celebrations to come this carnival season.

Building on the success of last year’s visitor arrivals, which saw a notable increase in international travel to the islands, the media launch is part of St. Kitts and Nevis’ strategic focus to continue growing visitor numbers in 2025 and beyond. By showcasing the unparalleled allure of Sugar Mas to the international community, the national carnival committee and the tourism authority are determined to further elevate the destination’s global profile, with the intention of expanding on last year’s success and welcoming even more visitors to experience the magic of St. Kitts.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, remarked:

“St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sugar Mas Carnival is the heartbeat of our culture, a celebration that brings together the best of our music, arts, cuisine, and community spirit. By sharing the essence of Sugar Mas with the world, we invite our global family to experience the magic of St. Kitts. We are excited to host visitors from across the globe this season and show them why our Carnival is unlike any other in the Caribbean. We are building on the momentum of last year’s increase in visitor arrivals and are focused on growing our tourism numbers further with every passing year.”

Minister of Culture, Hon. Samal Duggins, shared:

“The launch in New York City is a testament to the growing global recognition of Sugar Mas as one of the premier carnival celebrations in the Caribbean. We are thrilled to bring this experience to international audiences, showcasing not only the joy of our festival but also the welcoming spirit of our people. This marks the beginning of a season that will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come, and we are confident that it will contribute to our ongoing efforts to boost tourism and bring even more visitors to our shores.”

The St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival promises to be a season of unforgettable moments, with exciting events scheduled throughout the festival. Sugar Mas 2025 will showcase the best of St. Kitts’ cultural traditions, offering locals and visitors alike the opportunity to take part in one of the Caribbean’s most exhilarating and colorful celebrations.

####

Related