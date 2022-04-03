Rohan Isles Statement On The Passing of Former Premier Amory

The glory of a new dawn was shattered with the sad news of the passing of His Excellency Ambassador Vance W Amory. The Former Nevisian Premier had faced his final delivery.

The legendary Gingerlander, an astute banker, well known cricketer, a teacher, an iconic figure and a man well loved has played his final shot.

Premier Amory gave decades of his life in service to St. George and Nevis. Whether it was Vance, Uncle Vance or Mr. Amory, you were greeted with that famous smile and gentle jab or hug all while inquiring of how you were doing, be it professionally or personally.

His contribution to this island covers many disciplines and has impacted thousands of lives. From economics, finance, education, sports and politics to his quiet ability to positively connect with people. Mr Amory was a respected and loved figure and his legacy should serve as inspiration to many in pursuit of service to others. Sir Amory has ran his race, he has kept the faith and now he is in peaceful rest.

As residents of Gingerland remember the man we all loved, let us be reminded that we are but visitors to this place. Our lives should always reflect that kind of gentleness and love toward each other, an example His Excellency left with us.

To his entire family, the continuency Nevis 3, his friends and supporters, I offer sincerest condolences to you on behalf of my family. Let the memories that brought smiles to your faces and warmth to your lives be etched on the cornerstone of your hearts.

The grace of God and the comfort of his love be with you.