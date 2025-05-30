St. Kitts Cricket Association Hosts Biennial General Meeting and Elects New Executive

Basseterre, St. Kitts (May 20, 2025) – The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) successfully hosted its Biennial General Meeting on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Marriott Resort Ballroom. The meeting was marked by productive discussions and the election of officers who will lead the Association for the next two years.

Following the election process, the newly appointed executive team is as follows:

▪️President: Dennis Phillip

▪️Vice President: Austin Williams

▪️Secretary: Andrea Liddie

▪️Treasurer: Viandre Edwards

▪️Assistant Treasurer: Charles Morton

In addition to the executive team, the following individuals were elected as Management Committee Members:

▪️Ricky Scarborough Clarke

▪️Ganesh Alu

▪️Garfield Rogers

▪️Steve Saunders

▪️Lindbergh Belle

▪️Loshaun Dixon

The St. Kitts Cricket Association extends its gratitude to all outgoing members for their service and welcomes the newly elected team, who bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the development of cricket on the island. The Association looks forward to continued growth and success under their leadership.

