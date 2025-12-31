St. Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Nigerian Technical Aid Corps Professionals, Strengthening Africa–Caribbean Cooperation Through Action

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 29, 2025 (PMO) — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today, Dec 29th, formally welcomed a new cohort of professionals from the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC), marking a significant milestone in the deepening of Africa–Caribbean relations through practical, people-centered cooperation in healthcare and education.

Delivering remarks at the official welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew described the initiative as a clear demonstration of purposeful partnership, moving beyond symbolism to tangible outcomes that benefit citizens directly.

“Words are cheap. Action speaks louder than words,” the Prime Minister said, underscoring that the presence of the NTAC professionals in the Federation reflects a deliberate commitment to results-driven collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean.

The professionals, who will reside and work in St. Kitts and Nevis for the next two years, will support national efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and education services, bringing deep experience, leadership, and technical expertise to key institutions.

Prime Minister Drew placed the partnership within the broader historical and cultural bonds that unite Africa and the Caribbean, noting that the regions share not only ancestry, but also a common legacy of liberation, resilience, and self-determination.

He also highlighted the lasting impact of previous Nigerian professionals who served in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly in the health sector, noting that their contributions significantly elevated standards of care and earned enduring respect across the Federation. The engagement with the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps aligns with the Government’s broader foreign policy direction, which prioritizes meaningful partnerships with Africa and other developing regions, grounded in shared heritage and mutual benefit.

Prime Minister Drew expressed confidence that the collaboration will strengthen local capacity in healthcare and education, while also serving as a visible example of how cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean can address development challenges through unity and shared purpose.

“May your time among us be one of success and impact, and may it demonstrate, on the world stage, that Africa and the Caribbean can work together to build our own future,” the Prime Minister concluded.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps professionals and looks forward to the positive and lasting contributions they will make to the Federation.

