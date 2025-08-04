Sports

St. Kitts and Nevis U15 Boys Team Departs for Concacaf U15 Championship in Aruba

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
u15team

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis U15 Boys National Team departed the Federation on Saturday, August 3, to participate in the Concacaf U15 Championship in Aruba.

While at the RLB International Airport prior to departure, members of the team shared their thoughts and aspirations ahead of the tournament. Brian Collins, one of the team’s senior playersand goalkeeper, spoke confidently about the team’s mindset. “We’re going to go out and make them proud. We’re going to be the first to win a trophy (for St. Kitts and Nevis),” Collins said.

Joshua Finch highlighted the team’s preparation and strategy, stating: “We’ve prepared well. We’ve got a game plan. We know what to do and we’ll execute it.”

Meanwhile, Isaiah Bradshaw, another player reflected on the journey through training and what it means heading into the competition. “Training has its ups and downs. Sometimes it’s good training, sometimes it’s bad. We just pray to God and hopefully we’ll win this trophy,” Bradshaw said. “For the fans at home, just know we’re going to go out and do our best and hopefully we’ll win the trophy.”The Young Sugar Boys are placed in League B, Group F, where they will compete against Guatemala, Dominican Republic, and the British Virgin Islands.

Match Schedule – Group F

(All matches at Stadion Centro Deportivo José Wever, Aruba)

• Sunday, August 4 – vs Dominican Republic at 4:00 PM

• Tuesday, August 5 – vs Guatemala at 2:00 PM

• Wednesday, August 6 – vs British Virgin Islands at 4:00 PM

The SKNFA wishes the team success as they proudly represent the Federation on the regional stage and encourages the public to follow their progress and lend their support.

