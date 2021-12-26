St Kitts and Nevis to ramp up COVID-19 testing in 2022

Sourced Information: SKNIS

Health authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are preparing to ramp up testing in the new year so that any potential cases of COVID-19 are identified quickly and controlled.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said that this measure is particularly important as the possibility of importing the Delta and the Omicron variants remains very high.

“It is the endeavour of the Ministry of Health to provide more testing opportunities or sessions where persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms can come and get their swabs taken to be tested,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws said during the December 22, 2021 edition of the National Emergency Operation Centre’s COVID-19 briefing.

The enhanced testing schedule will be accessible for residents and visitors.

“We want to pick up any positive case as soon as it manifests itself,” Dr. Laws stated.