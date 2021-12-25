SKNFA President Highlights Accomplishments, Looks Ahead To 2022

Caption: SKNFA President Atiba Harris

President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Atiba Harris, in his maiden Christmas message, highlighted the many achievements of his executive since taking office late August 2021. These include: the distribution of football equipment to schools on St. Kitts, the appointment of Techell Mclean as General Secretary, the first woman to hold this post and the distribution of the long awaited Concacaf license certificates to local coaches. “

On the development of grassroots football in the Federation, Mr. Harris pointed out that over 100 balls, 50 pairs of boots among other training equipment were distributed to schools across the country. “This project will continue into the new year until all the primary schools both public and private are served,” he said.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the U17 and U20 teams for tremendous showing at regional competitions in recent months. “Much of our resources will be geared to this area of development to ensure the product within a few years is aligned to the overall vision of the SKNFA,” he said.

He also several other accomplishments including the growth and development of referees and match officials; creating opportunities for local players to play football professionally abroad and the swift intervention of the SKNFA in assisting Devaughn Elliot, a national team player who was injured while on national duty.

On a somber note, he paid tribute to immediate past president Anthony Johnson who passed away this year. He said Mr. Johnson’s contribution to football was beyond the 50x 100 yards the game is played on.” He also acknowledged football fans Mr. Eucal “Zah” Richards from the Garden Hotspurs community and Ellia Jeffers aka “Manage” who he said went beyond the call of duty without murmur. “Her dedication on the club, community and national levels could not be questioned. Rest In Peace colleagues.”

Looking ahead, the SKNFA President listed eight priority areas:

1. The fully functioning of our Technical Center in St. Peters

2. Revamping of all programs

3. Inclusion of the school football program

4. Zonal grassroots program

5. Club technical development

6. Financial stability and guidance of member clubs

7. Improvement of facilities

8. Increase the amount of playing areas in both St. Kitts and Nevis

The full length of Mr. Harris’ speech can be found on the SKNFA website at www.sknfa.com.

-END-