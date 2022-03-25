SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS ENCOURAGED TO REMAIN RESOLUTE IN ACADEMIC PURSUITS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, March 23, 2022:​ Over 160 students across the twin island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis received The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) (ROC) Annual Monetary Scholarship. The ceremony was held under the auspices of His Excellency Michael Chau-Hirng Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Honourable Jonel Powell, Minister of Education, etal.

Ambassador Lin congratulated the awardees and highlighted the pivotal role played by education in the development of human resources.

“As we all know human resources lay the foundation for national development and that education is the key to the enrichment of the resources. We are very glad to see that the project has been consistently contributing to the education and the future success of the students in St. Kitts and Nevis,” articulated Ambassador Lin.

Minister Powell lauded the recipients and charged them to remain ambitious, to practice tolerance and to never lose focus as they work towards achieving their academic goals.

“Do not sit idly by waiting for things to be handed to you”, he urged. “Make things happen for you. Be your biggest motivator. Draft your trajectory to success and follow through with required effort. You may not possess as much as others but use what you have to the best of your ability,” he said.

Noting the current difficulties that are impacting the teaching-learning environment, Minister Powell urged recipients to exercise the virtue of tolerance and applauded them for using those challenges as a springboard for pushing through and overcoming obstacles.

“The journey may have many twists and turns you may be labeled as a nerd, geeks, or bookworm along the way. Do not take their sarcasm personal. Use it as the force that propels you forward and upwards. Seize every opportunity to elevate yourself academically,” he added.

“At this stage of your development it is critical that you concentrate on acquiring a solid education. Learn your strengths and weaknesses and use that knowledge to carve your path to success. Do not become weary in well doing. Keep your goals front and center and let the sky be your limit,” he encouraged. “I implore you to remain resolute in pursuit of your dreams. Dream Big! Be industrious, as you can achieve much if you remain focused and continue to strive for excellence,” Minister Powell reiterated.

The Taiwanese Monetary Scholarship is a joint human resource development project between the Ministry of Education and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

