St Kitts and Nevis removed from list of countries banned from entering Japan

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 8, 2022 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public that the Government of Japan has decided, as of 8th April, 2022, to remove Saint Kitts and Nevis from its list of countries denied entry into Japan to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.





This decision takes effect on Friday, 8th April, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. Japan time. Holders of Saint Kitts and Nevis passports will still need visas to travel to Japan.

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.