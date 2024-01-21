St Kitts and Nevis Records first Homicide for 2024

The authorities on St Kitts have launched an investigation into the country’s first homicide which occurred this morning in Cayon.

According to reports, a male was found dead in his vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner Cromwell Henry confirmed the discovery, telling reporters that it occurred sometime after 3:00 a.m. today.

No further details were made available.

Since the start of 2024, there has been at least three reported Shooting at With Intent incidents reported.

In 2023, the Federation recorded 31 homicides, which surpassed all of 2021 and 2022.