RSCNPF Division C Nevis hosts 2024 New Year Service

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 18, 2024)-Members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) High Command joined junior police officers for the Division C (Nevis) 2024 New Year Service on Wednesday, January 17, to reflect on the success and challenges of the past year, and to ask God’s protection as they go out to serve and protect the Nevis community throughout 2024.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Cromwell Henry delivered remarks on behalf of Commission of Police Mr. James Sutton, who was engaged in meetings with foreign counterparts at the time.

Deputy Commissioner Henry commended the efforts of the officers, pointing out that in the face of unprecedented challenges they had upheld the values of duty, integrity and professionalism.

“Your unwavering efforts have not gone unnoticed and it is essential to express our heartfelt appreciation for your hard work and dedication to maintaining law and order in our community.

“As we look ahead to 2024 let us embrace the opportunities that lie before us. Together we can build upon the successes of the past and navigate the future with a shared vision of creating a safer and more secure environment for the citizens we serve.”

Acting Divisional Commander for Division C (Nevis) Inspector James Stephen in his address expressed the hope that the men and women who serve in the department will continue to give their best to make Nevis a safer place for all who live in and visit the island.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Head of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet, thanked the law enforcement personnel for their contribution to maintaining a peaceful Nevis.

“This Division C, and the police, and the High Command have our fullest support and whatever we can do as a government we will do to continue to support your efforts on the island of Nevis, because when you succeed we have a safer, better place to live, to work, to do business, and I believe all of us know the value of safety and security,” he said.

Reverend Ron Daniel delivered the feature address, calling on the members of the Police Force to not just do their job perfunctorily, but instead to do it with passion and with the intention of transforming the lives of all who they serve. He also imparted advice on how the officers could improve the way they approach intelligence gathering.

“We want to stand aside and be amazed at your crime fighting efforts, how the Police Force has been transformed and professionalized, how you have improved and transformed the lives of others…

“One area I can say the police need to improve on drastically as the seed to combat crime is emotional intelligence. How we perceive and manage emotions and feelings is critical in being able to be successful. You don’t need to be accusatory, you just need to inquire. The police must use all the emotional intelligence they have to navigate every situation,” he advised.

Also delivering remarks at the Service was Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd. Sergeant Valentine Hodge chaired the proceedings, and Police Force Chaplain Pastor Ericson Cumberbatch invoked God’s grace in the opening prayer.

