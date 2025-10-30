St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion Welcomed Historic 1,015,336 Visitors at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Japan. 

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly announces a historic achievement at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Japan, as its national pavilion welcomed a record-breaking 1,015,336 visitors during the global event. This milestone marks the largest audience ever to engage with the nation’s cultural, economic, and tourism offerings at an international exposition.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion showcased the rich heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and innovative spirit of the twin-island nation. Designed to immerse visitors in the country’s vibrant culture, the exhibition featured interactive displays, sustainable tourism initiatives, and opportunities for global partnerships.

“We are deeply honored and excited by the overwhelming interest and support from audiences around the world,” said Stanley Jacobs, Commissioner General for the St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion. “EXPO 2025 provided a powerful platform to share our story, our vision for the future, and our openness to collaboration in fields ranging from investment, tourism and trade to sustainability and innovation.”

EXPO 2025, held in Osaka under the theme *“Designing Future Society for Our Lives”*, attracted over 29 million visitors from every continent, offering countries a chance to present solutions and ideas for a better, more connected world. The St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion stood out as a highlight for many attendees, with its warm hospitality, stunning visual displays, and authentic cultural experiences.

The success at EXPO 2025 is expected to strengthen international interest in St. Kitts and Nevis, fostering new opportunities in investment, education, and eco-tourism, while reaffirming the nation’s role as a vibrant and forward-thinking member of the global community.

