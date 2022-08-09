St Kitts and Nevis: New government ministers to be sworn in

St Kitts and Nevis: New government ministers to be sworn in

St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party
Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis will soon know the ministers responsible for the different ministerial portfolios in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration.  

A statement issued earlier today said the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers will take place on Saturday (August 13) at 4:30 pm.  

Related Posts

NRP extends congratulations to Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and…

SKNLP wins 2022 SKN General Elections

FORMER PM OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONGRATULATES NEW PM HON.…

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The ceremony comes a week after the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party won six seats in the August 5 general election.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ZIZ and the SKNIS Facebook page.

It will be held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium. 

Share
More Stories

PRIME MINISTER HARRIS WARNS OF INEXTRICABLE LINK BETWEEN…

Kittitian nominated for Canada’s Governor General’s Award…

Former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Denzil…

1 of 2,082
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy