St Kitts and Nevis: New government ministers to be sworn in
By: Staff Writer
St. Kitts and Nevis will soon know the ministers responsible for the different ministerial portfolios in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration.
A statement issued earlier today said the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers will take place on Saturday (August 13) at 4:30 pm.
The ceremony comes a week after the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party won six seats in the August 5 general election.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on ZIZ and the SKNIS Facebook page.
It will be held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.