St Kitts and Nevis: New government ministers to be sworn in

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis will soon know the ministers responsible for the different ministerial portfolios in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration.

A statement issued earlier today said the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers will take place on Saturday (August 13) at 4:30 pm.

The ceremony comes a week after the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party won six seats in the August 5 general election.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ZIZ and the SKNIS Facebook page.

It will be held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.