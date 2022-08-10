PREMIER OF MONTSERRAT CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW

Premier of Montserrat Hon. Joseph Farrell has congratulated and extended best wishes for a successful term in office to the new Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

In a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Drew, the Premier of Montserrat said:

“The pleasure is mine to congratulate you and the St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on your decisive victory at the recent General Elections. With your appointment as Prime Minister comes a new mantel of responsibility. I wish to assure you of the continued friendship and support of the Government and people of Montserrat as you and your Government work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of your people and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Finally, let this amazing achievement and your spoken commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis fuel you with the courage and energy you need to seize every opportunity and overcome every challenge. Please accept, Prime Minister Drew, renewed assurances and my very best wishes for a most successful term of office.

“lndeed, I look forward to working with you to strengthen the vitally important ties which our two countries share as OECS and CARICOM member states.”