Saint Kitts and Nevis Secures Reciprocal Visa-Free Access with Nigeria

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 1, 2025 (PMO) —The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce that nationals of the Federation will now enjoy visa-free entry into the Federal Republic of Nigeria, marking a historic milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations.



This development follows high-level engagements between Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew and His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held earlier this year in Abuja and during regional meetings with OECS Heads of Government.





Prime Minister Drew welcomed the move as a testament to the deepening friendship between the Caribbean and Africa. “This is a symbolic and practical step in reconnecting our peoples. Saint Kitts and Nevis has long extended visa-free access to Nigerian nationals, and we are heartened that Nigeria has reciprocated in the same spirit of unity and mutual respect.”



The Prime Minister emphasized that the agreement reflects the shared vision of both governments to remove barriers and foster closer ties across the Atlantic. He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his leadership in advancing this initiative and reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to strengthening Africa–Caribbean relations under its Sustainable Island State Agenda.



Visa-free access for nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis entering Nigeria will took effect on Monday, August 4, 2025. The measure is expected to encourage greater collaboration in trade, investment, education, and tourism, further reinforcing the historic bond between Africa and the Caribbean.



End

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew and His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

