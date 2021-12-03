St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Elects New Executive

At the 89th National Conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, a new executive committee was formed, with Dr. Terrance Drew emerging the Leader of the party.

The results of the elections are as follows:
Party Leader : Dr. Terrence Drew

Deputy Leaders:
Dr. Geoffrey Hanley
Mr. Konris Maynard

Asst. Secretary: Nadine Natta

National Chairperson:
Dr. Earle Asim Martin

Vice Chairpersons:

  1. Diana Williams
  2. Thamesha Fyfield
  3. Dr. Jenson Morton

3 Floor Members:

  1. Hollis Prentice
  2. Kashema (Blossom) Gumbs
  3. Diane Greene

N.B.- The Secretary and the Treasure will be appointed by the new executive.

