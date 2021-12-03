St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Elects New Executive
At the 89th National Conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, a new executive committee was formed, with Dr. Terrance Drew emerging the Leader of the party.
The results of the elections are as follows:
Party Leader : Dr. Terrence Drew
Deputy Leaders:
Dr. Geoffrey Hanley
Mr. Konris Maynard
Asst. Secretary: Nadine Natta
National Chairperson:
Dr. Earle Asim Martin
Vice Chairpersons:
- Diana Williams
- Thamesha Fyfield
- Dr. Jenson Morton
3 Floor Members:
- Hollis Prentice
- Kashema (Blossom) Gumbs
- Diane Greene
N.B.- The Secretary and the Treasure will be appointed by the new executive.