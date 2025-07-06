St. Kitts and Nevis Finishes Sixth at NORCECA U21 Qualifier, Eyes Final Shot at FIVB U21 World Beach Championships

Basseterre, St. Kitts. July 7, 2025. St. Kitts and Nevis’ beach volleyball duo of Jedidiah Pencheon and Julian Bristol, competing under the banner of the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA), delivered an impressive performance at the NORCECA U21 Beach Volleyball Qualifier held in the Dominican Republic, over the last weekend, narrowly missing out on an automatic berth to the FIVB U21 World Beach Championships.

The pair finished 6th out of 15 teams, a monumental achievement that reflects the depth of talent within the SKN volleyball program. Team St. Kitts and Nevis finished with a tournament record of three wins and three losses. The pair claimed victories over Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, and Nicaragua. They suffered defeats to USA and Costa Rica, the eventual finalists. In a decisive match for a top-five finish, they fell just short to El Salvador in a thrilling three-set battle: 17-21, 21-18, 10-15.

“The guys gave everything they had. I am extremely proud of how they performed. They flew the St. Kitts and Nevis flag high and represented very well,” said Coach Brenda Allen.

Although St. Kitts and Nevis narrowly missed out on direct qualification reserved for the top five teams, they remain in contention. By finishing 6th, they earned a spot in the play-in tournament stage of the FIVB U21 World Beach Championships. There, they will compete against the 6th to 9th place finishers from the other four continental confederations, with the top four teams advancing to the main draw.

This marks a continued historic trajectory for the Federation. In 2023, St. Kitts and Nevis made its debut at the FIVB U21 World Championships in Thailand, with Julian Bristol competing alongside Clerique Ward. Now, Bristol stands on the cusp of making a return, this time with the talented Jedidiah Pencheon.

Other ECVA representation at the NORCECA U21 Qualifier included:

Male Bracket: Dominica (9th), St. Lucia (13th), and Grenada (15th)

Female Bracket: St. Lucia (9th), Antigua and Barbuda (12th), and Anguilla (13th)

The St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) and the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) commend the athletes for their dedication, courage, and outstanding representation of the Federation on the international stage.

