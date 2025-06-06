St. Kitts and Nevis Elected Vice President of Eightieth Session of the United Nations General Assembly

United Nations, New York (4 June 2025) – Earlier this week, in a packed hall of diplomats, UN Secretariat officials and well-wishers of candidates, the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis was elected to serve as a Vice President of the eightieth session of the United Nations General Assembly. St. Kitts and Nevis will serve alongside the former Foreign Minister of Germany Analena Baerbock who assumes the position of President of the United Nations General Assembly in September at the UNGA’s High-Level Week. The General Assembly takes on critical importance this year as the singular world body marks the 80th anniversary of our United Nations.

The General Committee of the United Nations General Assembly is comprised of a President and 21 Vice-Presidents of the Assembly and the Chairpersons of the six Main Committees. The five permanent members of the Security Council serve as Vice-Presidents, as well. At the beginning of each session, the General Committee considers the provisional agenda and the supplementary list and makes recommendations to the General Assembly to ensure a world that is inclusive, just and equitable.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ ascension to this office is congruent with the results oriented work programme of Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, her Minister Counsellor, Experts and the administrative team at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations who are actively implementing the Prime Minister’s and Foreign Minister’s directives – backed by the Sustainable Island State Agenda – to scale up diplomatic and developmental action to secure partnerships programs for the direct benefits for the empowerment of Kittitians and Nevisians.

St. Kitts and Nevis has joined with colleagues across the United Nations community to ensure the United Nations General Assembly becomes the most consequential organ as at the United Nations. As the Federation marks 42 years of independence, this level of ambition shows a nation that is on the move and is poised for enhanced leadership across the United Nations.

Related