ST KITTS AND NEVIS BECOMES FIRST CARIBBEAN NATION RECOGNISED BY IATA AS “IN FORCE” FOR BOTH API AND PNR

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce that its eBorder system is now recognised on International Air

Transport Association’s (IATA) World Tracker as In Force for both Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) compliance. This

recognition means that St. Kitts and Nevis is the first Caribbean nation to achieve this dual status and confirms that the Federation’s sovereign API-PNR system is fully operational.

Airlines began transmitting API data as early as May 2025, and in August 2025 Sunrise Airways became the first carrier in the Caribbean to submit PNR data.

“St Kitts and Nevis is proud to be recognised on IATA’s tracker as fully operational for both API and PNR,” said Chief Immigration Officer Sheldon Jeffers. “This reflects our commitment to providing border agencies with the tools needed to make informed, real-time decisions that enhance security and facilitation alike,” he added.



The eBorder programme combines enhanced security with improved passenger facilitation. Pre-arrival screening supports more efficient border processing, reducing wait times for legitimate travellers and contributing to a seamless arrival experience.



“With its listing as In Force, St. Kitts and Nevis has reached the highest operational category on IATA’s World Tracker — a status that reflects not just legislative readiness, but live airline participation in both API and PNR submissions. It also underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’s ability to modernise border management through internationally aligned best practices while safeguarding both national security and traveller facilitation,” said Mr. Glenroy Blanchette, Permanent Secretary Ministry of National Security.



The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is dedicated to building a safe, prosperous, and sustainable island state. By fostering strong partnerships and embracing innovation, the government is committed to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens and providing a welcoming environment for visitors from around the world.



This new accolade comes on the heels of the September 2 announcement by Acting Chief Immigration Officer Sheldon Jeffers that Saint Kitts and Nevis had become the first country in CARICOM and the wider Caribbean to officially receive Passenger Name Record (PNR) data from international carriers.

