St. Kitts and Nevis Beach Volleyball Pairs Compete at Crucial NORCECA Circuit Stop in Juan Dolio

Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic. December 12, 2025 – The beach volleyball pairs of Zendai Richards and Julian Bristol, along with Shanicia Dyer and Shajunae Gumbs, are currently representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the final stop of the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) 2025 Beach Volleyball Circuit in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic.

Dyer and Gumbs have been drawn into Pool B, where they face strong opposition from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. Despite the challenge, the pair remains optimistic and are aiming to advance deep into the competition.

On the men’s side, Richards and Bristol are competing in Pool A against the host nation, the Dominican Republic, as well as Belize and Martinique. The two have shown steady growth over the past six months and are targeting a place in the quarterfinals and beyond.

This eleventh stop on the NORCECA tour features 14 female teams and 16 male teams from across the region. Each leg of the circuit awards valuable points toward qualification for major international tournaments.

However, the Juan Dolio stop carries even greater weight, offering double points toward the NORCECA continental ranking as well as ranking points for the FIVB World Ranking.

In addition, this event serves as an important qualification pathway for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, set to be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Both St. Kitts and Nevis pairs are determined to make their mark as they push to secure advancement out of pool play and into the knockout rounds.

The tournament started today, December 12, and ends on Sunday, December 14.



###

