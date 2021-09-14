St. Kitts and Nevis added to CDC’s ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list

St. Kitts and Nevis, Belize and Grenada are listed among a handful of Eastern European countries among the latest places deemed “very high” risk for travel by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These destinations moved to the Level 4 Covid-19 Very High” category on the CDC’s evolving list of travel notices on September 13:

• Afghanistan

• Albania

• Belize

• Grenada

• Lithuania

• Mauritius

• Saint Kitts and Nevis

• Serbia

• Slovenia

As per the CDC recommendations, people should avoid traveling to locations designated with the “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” and anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first.

The CDC’s travel notices range from Level 1 (“low”) to Level 4 (“very high”).

Destinations that fall into the “Covid-19 Very High” Level 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to CDC criteria.

All of the destinations listed above moved up from “Level 3: Covid-19 High.”

The Level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

You can view the CDC’s risk level of any destination on its travel recommendations page.

The latest St. Kitts and Nevis Covid-19 Situation report reads as follows: