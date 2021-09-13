First Federal Cooperative Credit Union onboard as premium sponsor of Culturama 47

Photo caption: Ms. Shauna Daniel, Supervisor of the Nevis Branch of First Federal Cooperative Credit Union hands over token cheque for premium sponsorship of the Culturama 47 to Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Director of the Culturama Secretariat (September 09, 2021)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 13, 2021) – – First Federal Cooperative Credit Union has once again partnered with the Nevis Culturama Committee, signing on as a premium sponsor for Culturama 47.

Ms. Shauna Daniel, Supervisor of the Nevis Branch, presented Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Director of the Culturama Secretariat, with the sponsorship cheque on Thursday, September 09, 2021 at the institution’s offices in Charlestown.

“After 47 years Culturama still remains the greatest summer festival. Although we celebrate Culturama this year in a unique way First Federal Cooperative Credit Union would like to make its contribution to keeping the festival alive.

“We present this cheque to the Culturama Committee and we do hope that next year we will be able to make the same contribution or even more in the years to come,” she said.

Mr. Liburd thanked First Federal for its unwavering commitment to the Festival, even at a time when the events are being done virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“In the name of the Nevis Culturama Committee I’m pleased to say thank you to First Federal Cooperative Credit Union for this premium sponsorship of Nevis’ Culturama Festival 47, the Virtual Edition.

“First Federal has been on board with Culturama for a few years and this year again they are on board with us. Even though we are having a shortened and scaled back festival, First Federal saw it fit to once again partner with the Nevis Culturama Committee, and so I would like to extend a big thank you to all the members of the Board and the employees at First Federal for their tangible premium sponsorship towards Culturama 47, Virtual Edition,” he said,

Culturama 47 will run from September 16 to 20, 2021. On September 16 the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation will host “Culture Pot”; September 17 is the Soca Monarch Finals; the Ministry of Tourism will host Heritage Day from 7:30 a.m. on September 18; Senior Calypso Finals will take place at 7 p.m. also on September 18; the Fashion Expo will be held on September 19; the St. George’s Development Committee Exposition will host “Exposition St. George” on September 20; and also on September 20 there will be a dramatic performance by the Nevis Theatre Guild at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

All events will be held virtually.

