St. Kitts and Nevis Achieves Historic Finish at NORCECA Continental Tour in Suriname

Basseterre, St. Kitts. July 29, 2025. Zendai Richards and Elkreen Morton have secured St. Kitts and Nevis’ highest-ever finish on the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Circuit, placing 6th at the recently concluded Suriname leg held in Paramaribo from July 24–26.

In a thrilling battle for 5th place, the St. Kitts and Nevis duo narrowly lost to Suriname’s David Pinas and Keven Sporkslede, with close set scores of 22-20 and 25-23. This outstanding performance marks a significant milestone for the Federation’s beach volleyball program.

The Suriname leg concluded with the U.S. team of brothers Trevor Crabb and Taylor Crabb emerging victorious, defeating Mexico’s Antonio Lares and Carlos Ayala in a hard-fought final (21-18, 36-34). USA’s other pair of Derek Bradford and Zephyr Dew also delivered strong performances throughout the event, en route to claiming the third place spot.

Richards and Morton’s success is testament to the growing presence of St. Kitts and Nevis on the international volleyball stage. Their efforts were supported by the ongoing partnership between the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA).

“Reaching this position is a huge motivator for us. We came very close to taking 5th place, and we are proud of how we played against some of the best teams in the region,” Richards said.

“This finish shows the progress we’ve been making. We’re determined to build on this result as we prepare for the next leg of the circuit,” Morton added.

According to NORCECA, the next leg of the Beach Volleyball Continental Tour will take place in Colima, Mexico, at the end of August.

