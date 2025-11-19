Squads named for 2025 CG United Super50 Cup

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the squads of the six regional teams participating in the upcoming 2025 CG United Super50 Cup in Trinidad.

Beginning Wednesday 19 November and concluding Saturday 29 November, matches will take place at three venues across the island – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground (UWI SPEC), with the final on 29 November to be held at BLCA.

Entry to all matches will be free, with games at BLCA beginning at 2:00 PM AST / 1:00 PM Jamaica time, while matches at QPO and UWI SPEC will bowl off at 9:00 AM AST / 8:00 AM Jamaica time.

Matches at BLCA will be broadcast live on ESPN Caribbean, ESPN+, Disney+ and Fancode (India), while matches at QPO and UWI SPEC will be streamed live with commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

Live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring for all three venues will be available at the windiescricket.com Match Centre.

The CG United Super50 Cup 2025 Squads:



Trinidad and Tobago Red Force



Joshua Da Silva (captain), Navin Bidaisee, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Ricky Jaipaul, Joshua James, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Shatrughan Rambaran, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Tion Webster.



Head Coach: Rayad Emrit



Jamaica Scorpions



Brad Barnes (captain), Andre Bailey, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brown, Khari Campbell, Javelle Glenn, Jordan Johnson, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Romaine Morris, Abhijai Mansingh, Jeavor Royal, Tamarie Redwood, Peat Salmon.



Head Coach: Robert Haynes



Barbados Pride



Kyle Mayers (captain), Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Kraigg Brathwaite, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Matthew Jones, Javed Leacock, Zachary McCaskie, Demetrius Richards, Kemar Smith, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young.



Head Coach: Vasbert Drakes



Windwards Volcanoes



Teddy Bishop (captain), Sunil Ambris, McKenny Clarke, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dember, Shadrack Descarte, Dillon Douglas, Keon Gaston, Johann Jeremiah, Daniel McDonald, Kimani Melius, Kirtsen Murray, Darron Nedd, Stephan Pascal.



Head Coach: Keon Peters



Leeward Islands Hurricanes



Karima Gore (captain), Jewel Andrew, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Rahkeem Cornwall, Daniel Doram, Nathan Edward, Chamiqueko Gumbs-Landefort, Jahmar Hamilton, Kofi James, Mikyle Louis, Micah Mckenzie, Ishmael Peters, Oshane Thomas, Tyrone Williams.



Head Coach: Steve Liburd



Guyana Harpy Eagles



Matthew Nandu (captain), Antony Adams, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Apple, Mavendra Dindyal, Thaddeus Lovell, Richie Looknauth, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymond Perez, Kemol Savory, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall.



Head Coach: Ryan Hercules