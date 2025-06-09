“Small Islands Must Be Heard in Global Climate Crisis Solutions,” Says Environment Minister Dr. Clarke

Nice, France, June 9, 2025 (PMO) — As global leaders gather in France for the highly anticipated 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), St. Kitts and Nevis continues to solidify its place at the table of international climate and ocean governance. The Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, is currently leading the Federation’s delegation in Nice, where she continues to position St. Kitts and Nevis as a bold voice for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) on matters of ocean conservation, climate resilience, and global mobility.



During her official participation at UNOC3, Minister Clarke was specially invited to attend a high-level Champion Leaders Luncheon on June 8th, hosted by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility. The luncheon brought together a select group of Ministers and global partners from Saint Kitts and Nevis, Fiji, and Tuvalu, countries on the frontline of the climate crisis, to engage in critical discussions on advancing global cooperation, protecting vulnerable nations, and driving urgent solutions on climate-induced migration and ocean sustainability.



Speaking during the session, Minister Clarke underscored the immense value of St. Kitts and Nevis being present in these high-level global spaces, particularly at a time when the world’s attention is sharply focused on the devastating effects of climate change on small islands. She remarked, “There is still so much work that needs to be done, but what is equally important is recognizing the spaces that gatherings such as these create. They allow us to not only share our technical priorities, but also to express solidarity, bring personal experiences to the table, and remind the world that for small island nations like ours, climate change is not an academic discussion, it is an existential reality.”

Minister Clarke also carried the solidarity and message of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, noting that while the Prime Minister was unable to attend due to pressing obligations, he remains fully committed to the global fight for climate justice and to ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remains active, present, and influential on the world stage.



As climate mobility, ocean protection, and sustainable development become increasingly interlinked, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to use every opportunity to advocate for urgent global reforms, amplified financing, and concrete action to protect the most vulnerable.



Minister Clarke’s engagements in Nice not only reaffirm the Federation’s leadership under the Sustainable Island State Agenda but also demonstrate the government’s unrelenting pursuit of international partnerships that can deliver tangible benefits for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. As global negotiations continue, St. Kitts and Nevis stands firm in its position, small island voices must not only be heard but must help shape the global response to the climate crisis.



The 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference continues through this week, with Minister Clarke scheduled to participate in additional high-level bilateral meetings, technical sessions, and negotiations on ocean governance, blue economy cooperation, and climate finance for vulnerable island nations.



